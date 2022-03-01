Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17.60 on April 7th

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Safestore stock opened at GBX 1,268 ($17.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 728.58 ($9.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,460 ($19.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,303.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.44) to GBX 1,470 ($19.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.28).

In other news, insider Delphine Mousseau acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($17.24) per share, for a total transaction of £12,978.50 ($17,413.79). Also, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 10,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.49), for a total transaction of £149,154.72 ($200,127.09).

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

