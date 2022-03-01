SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s current price.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,708. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,983,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.