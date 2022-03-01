SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $57.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s current price.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

