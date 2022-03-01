SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NYSE SAIL opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $4,509,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $14,719,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 295,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,915,000 after acquiring an additional 244,213 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

