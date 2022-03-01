Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.31. Sapiens International posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

SPNS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

