Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) versus Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Critical Comparison

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Altra Industrial Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion 1.46% 10.33% 5.04%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Altra Industrial Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Altra Industrial Motion 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sarcos Technology and Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus target price of $62.26, suggesting a potential upside of 46.60%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than Altra Industrial Motion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Altra Industrial Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altra Industrial Motion $1.90 billion 1.45 $27.70 million $0.41 103.59

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (Get Rating)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears. The Automation and Specialty segment consists of brands such as Kollmorgen, Portescap, Thomson, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.

