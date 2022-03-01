SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

SBAC stock opened at $303.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.32 and a 200-day moving average of $343.62. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.77.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,227,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

