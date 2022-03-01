SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.77.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $303.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.62. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

