SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.
SBA Communications stock opened at $303.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.32 and a 200-day moving average of $343.62. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.77.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
