SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SBA Communications stock opened at $303.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.32 and a 200-day moving average of $343.62. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.77.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.