SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SBAC stock traded up $10.32 on Tuesday, hitting $317.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,320. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 0.40. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SBA Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in SBA Communications by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.62.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

