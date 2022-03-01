Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

