Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,474,000 after purchasing an additional 130,198 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.67. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

