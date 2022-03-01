Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 278,900 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 278,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 61.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,668,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,157,000 after purchasing an additional 168,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.