Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 506,698 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 506,698 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,021,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

