Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) PT Lowered to €27.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €28.00 ($31.46) to €27.50 ($30.90) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Scor in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Scor from €28.80 ($32.36) to €29.60 ($33.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.12.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

