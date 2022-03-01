Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

SEE opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

