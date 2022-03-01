SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.
SeaSpine stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $461.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97.
SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.