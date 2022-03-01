SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $461.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SeaSpine by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SeaSpine by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SeaSpine by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.