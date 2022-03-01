SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sharon P. Nadeau Sells 1,929 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 2.28. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 584.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.