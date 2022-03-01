SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.56.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 584.05%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

