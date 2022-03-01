Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $18.60 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,809 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

