Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $244.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.19. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.