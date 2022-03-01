Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 132 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $17,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 39.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,989,000 after buying an additional 94,086 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 11.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $264.69 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

