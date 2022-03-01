Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after buying an additional 284,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after buying an additional 115,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after buying an additional 93,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,751,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIGI opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

