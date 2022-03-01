Senior Plc (OTC:SNIRF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Senior Plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Senior in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year.

SNIRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

SNIRF opened at 1.64 on Tuesday. Senior has a 52-week low of 1.64 and a 52-week high of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 1.96.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

