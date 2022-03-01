Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 111.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 304418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.41).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Seplat Petroleum Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

The company has a market capitalization of £635.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.52.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

