Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 161,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 241.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 13.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.