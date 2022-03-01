Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SHEN. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SHEN opened at $22.35 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

