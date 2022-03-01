Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
SHECY opened at $39.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 4.71.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.
