Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for LMS Capital (LON:LMS)

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON LMS opened at GBX 34 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. LMS Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 29 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.97 ($0.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.25. The stock has a market cap of £27.45 million and a P/E ratio of 15.45.

Get LMS Capital alerts:

LMS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.