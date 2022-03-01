Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for LMS Capital (LON:LMS)

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON LMS opened at GBX 34 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. LMS Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 29 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.97 ($0.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.25. The stock has a market cap of £27.45 million and a P/E ratio of 15.45.
LMS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
