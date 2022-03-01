Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Velocys (LON:VLS)

Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of VLS opened at GBX 5.17 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.46. Velocys has a 1 year low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24).
About Velocys (Get Rating)
