Short Interest in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Drops By 100.0%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLIN. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in China Xiangtai Food in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 317,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20. China Xiangtai Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

