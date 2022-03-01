Short Interest in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Declines By 91.5%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the January 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ DHHC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. DiamondHead has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

