Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Decreases By 83.4%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the January 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 287,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,304,000 after buying an additional 163,668 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 30,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000.

