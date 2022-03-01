Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Decreases By 83.4%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the January 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $54.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
