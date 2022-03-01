Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Increases By 15,800.0%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 15,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IVFH opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

Innovative Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.