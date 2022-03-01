Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Expands By 556.0%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a growth of 556.0% from the January 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,227,000 after buying an additional 2,787,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,184,000 after buying an additional 2,695,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after buying an additional 1,620,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after buying an additional 1,071,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ COMT opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $38.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. This represents a yield of 18.28%. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.