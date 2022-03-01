Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Increases By 900.0%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($135.96) to €122.00 ($137.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of RNMBY stock traded up $7.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.53. 86,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $31.53.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

