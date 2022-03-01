Short Interest in TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Grows By 1,500.0%

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
TORM opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. TOR Minerals International has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.10.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)
