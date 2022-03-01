Short Interest in VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Declines By 99.6%

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the January 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VPRB opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. VPR Brands has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands LP engages in the development, marketing and distribution of electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizers, and pocket lighters. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

