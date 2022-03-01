Short Interest in Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Expands By 3,780.0%

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 3,780.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Whiting USA Trust II stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Whiting USA Trust II has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.
About Whiting USA Trust II (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whiting USA Trust II (WHZT)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Whiting USA Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting USA Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.