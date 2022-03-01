SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.49.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

