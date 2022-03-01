Signature Chain (SIGN) Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $9,323.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded 64.2% higher against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

