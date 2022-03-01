Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $84.37. Sinotruk has a 1 year low of $68.94 and a 1 year high of $105.25.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks, Engines, and Finance.

