Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $84.37. Sinotruk has a 1 year low of $68.94 and a 1 year high of $105.25.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (SHKLY)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.