Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,279 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

