Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 2.37. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,442,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 340,500 shares of company stock worth $12,881,250. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,727,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 33,216 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $8,304,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.