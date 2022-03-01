Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,191,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 485,647 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. comprises approximately 2.4% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $302,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

