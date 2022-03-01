Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $171,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 225.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $210.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.05 and its 200-day moving average is $215.17.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

