Societe Generale Increases Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Price Target to €37.00

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Societe Generale from €36.50 ($41.01) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on Acciona in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

ACXIF opened at $154.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.49 and a 200-day moving average of $174.89. Acciona has a 52-week low of $142.20 and a 52-week high of $199.15.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

