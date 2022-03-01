Societe Generale Raises Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target to €28.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Societe Generale from €23.00 ($25.84) to €28.00 ($31.46) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.34) to €21.00 ($23.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.40.

Get Stellantis alerts:

NASDAQ STLA opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.