SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on SWI. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

SWI stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. 1,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,836. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in SolarWinds by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SolarWinds by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.