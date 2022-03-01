Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.49.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
